Interactive events will deliver timely new client acquisition and practice growth strategies to financial advisors utilizing retirement plan brokerage windows and in-plan advice.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Financial Group (TPFG), a wealth management innovator and leader in Self-Directed Brokerage Account Management (SDBA) announced it will be hosting 13 regional financial advisor education and networking events in September and October 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.