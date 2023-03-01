The Sigourney Award (PRNewsfoto/The Sigourney Award)

The Sigourney Award (PRNewsfoto/The Sigourney Award)

 By The Sigourney Award

Applications For The Sigourney Award-2023 Accepted March 1 Through July 31 For International Recognition And Substantial Cash Prize

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust, founded by Mary Sigourney, annually honors individuals, groups or organizations with The Sigourney Award. This wholly independent prize recognizes outstanding work from around the world that has advanced psychoanalytic thought and principles and was accomplished during the past ten years. As of today, the Trust is accepting applications for The Sigourney Award-2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.