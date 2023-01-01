(PRNewsfoto/Space Needle)

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle — the West Coast's Iconic New Year's Celebration — Blasts Off to Create a "World of Joy" with Innovation and Inspiration

SEATTLE, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, 200 drones were launched and projected off the Space Needle and synchronized with fireworks and light displays to create captivating formations. Ringing in 2023, T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle is one of the largest structurally-launched fireworks shows in the world. These new choreographed elements produced a cohesive and innovative New Year's spectacular, using hundreds of drones, explosive pyrotechnics, and elaborate lighting effects simultaneously throughout the 11-minute show.

