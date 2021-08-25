BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine recently revealed that go-to-market consulting company The Spur Group has again made the magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to learn that Inc. magazine has recognized The Spur Group's efforts over a year full of challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "Despite those challenges, every employee played a role in exceeding beyond our expectations. For that, I am extremely grateful."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unfamiliar challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
The Spur Group is humbled to make the list for the sixth year in a row. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About The Spur Group
The Spur Group delivers go-to-market consulting that drives results that matter. Our mission is to help our clients turn customer, partner, and employee experiences into competitive advantages.
In today's competitive environment, traditional go-to-market strategies often fail due to siloed approaches and lack of thought partnership. The Spur Group's relentless client-obsession, disciplined, human approach and end-to-end expertise bridges data, processes and strategy to drive business results — empowering you to gain actionable insights, grow revenues faster, improve partner return, create stronger connections, and fuel execution excellence. To learn more, visit http://www.thespurgroup.com.
