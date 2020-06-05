SEATTLE, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The current phase of responding to the novel virus COVID-19 requires a concerted effort to mitigate community spread this summer and into the fall. The CDC has provided guidance for reopening that includes screening employees, visitors and residents (or patients) as they enter or leave facilities to help avoid unnecessary contact and spread of COVID-19. We are introducing the Tryten Screening Assistant to help capture temperature and facilitate the collection of screening questions," said Dr. Deborah A. Jeffries, Global Director of Healthcare at Tryten.
"COVID-19 has placed many stressors in our lives and created a new set of healthcare challenges. We will continue to do all we can to support efforts to combat the virus and support our healthcare community," said Tony Janzen, CEO of Tryten.
About Tryten
Tryten provides mobile healthcare vehicle solutions for EHR access, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Tele-sitting, and Telehealth to improve the patient experience, population health, and reduce the cost of care. Tryten manufactures mobile carts that support video conferencing solutions provided by partners. For over 20 years, Tryten has offered safe solutions to enable value-based care when and where it is most needed.
Media Contact:
Julie Truong
Email: julie.truong@tryten.com
