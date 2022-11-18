Global engineering and scientific consulting firm set to future-proof its technology platform and improve business agility by migrating to an integrated marketing, business development, project management, accounting and business intelligence solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Microsoft solutions partner HSO, author of the aec360 business management suite, today announced that Thornton Tomasetti has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO's aec360 as the firm's new cloud-based business management platform.

