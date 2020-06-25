SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced plans to expand its state-of-the-art data center in Seattle's KOMO Plaza.
The nearly 18,000 sq. ft. expansion will include new raised floor, office and support space, featuring fully redundant and generator-backed power; high-efficiency cooling; multi-layer physical security, meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards; and diverse network connectivity through a group of 15 carriers and onramp providers, including AWS Direct Connect.
"We already have commitments from customers for some of the expanded capacity, and additional room to support the robust demand we're seeing for colocation and cloud solutions in the Pacific Northwest," said TierPoint Region Vice President Boyd Goodfellow. "Seattle is a key market for us and one of the fastest-growing markets for IT and other technology companies in the country."
TierPoint expects the expansion to be completed and available to clients later this year, with the total facility then featuring nearly 3.5 MW of installed critical load capacity, scalable to 5.0 MW.
About TierPoint
Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.
Contact: Pete Abel, 314-550-7080, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com
