Once complete, MDXL Flats and the adjacent MDL Flats, which was completed in 2021, will combine for 177 new, affordable residential units in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, TM Associates, PGN Architects, and their subcontracting partners celebrated the official topping out of MDXL Flats, a new, luxury, affordable housing development in Buzzard Point.
MDXL Flats is the second phase of TM Associates' affordable housing development near Audi Field and Nationals Park. The 98,000 SF, 11-story project was designed by PGN Architects with units ranging from studios to four-bedroom apartments. It will include 101 affordable residential units, comprised of one, two, three, and four-bedroom units with ground-level retail.
"MDXL Flats and MDL Flats, which we completed in 2021, are an important part of Washington, DC's goal of 12,000 affordable units by 2025," said Matt Sarver, vice president at Gilbane Building Company. "Hitting this milestone means we're one step closer to providing more affordable options for DC residents in Ward 6."
"TM Associates and our partner UPO are excited for the successful completion of MDXL Flats," said Bob Margolis, Owner & Chief Executive Officer at TM Associates. "MDXL Flats will continue to pave the way for the luxury affordable housing experience in the District's historic Ward 6 waterfront, bringing 101 new, luxury, affordable dwelling units to the neighborhood."
MDXL Flats is part of a series of developments aimed at replacing a large industrial complex on the Anacostia River with high-density mixed-use buildings. MDL Flats, which sits adjacent to MDXL Flats, was completed in 2021 and features 76 apartments homes, as well as more than 3,500 SF of commercial space. Eighty percent of MDL Flats was leased-up and occupied in just under three months. Full occupancy was reached two months later, as TM worked diligently in partnership with UPO, a local nonprofit agency, to effectively implement the Local Rent Supplement Program (LRSP) on the remaining 16 units and offer permanent supportive housing to DC residents in need. Both buildings cater to residents who qualify for affordable housing based on area median income (AMI). TM Associates currently has 15 apartment communities, amounting to 1,151 affordable dwelling units, located in the District with an anticipated growth of 250+ additional units by early 2024.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
About TM Associates
TM Associates currently manages over 13,500 units across 312 properties in eight states plus Washington, D.C. TM Development has built or rehabilitated 7,000 affordable housing units. TM strives to deliver the best in diligence, dedication and services while effecting change in the communities they serve. This includes services such as after school programs, adult literacy and job placement, services that address food insecurities, in addition to more traditional amenities such as package acceptance, community room, and online rent payment. TM doesn't stop at providing new, luxury affordable housing options to DC neighborhoods. Instead, TM aims to take it further and change the definition and perception of affordable housing in these neighborhoods. For more information, visit https://www.tmamgroup.com/
About PGN Architects
PGN is a full-service architectural firm – providing predesign, planning design and construction phase services and project visualization – for clients across various markets. Founded in 2004 as a minority-owned firm, PGN is located at the Eastern Market on Capitol Hill. For more information, visit http://www.pgnarchitects.com
