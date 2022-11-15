Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

 By Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, Indian Wells, CA to Debut in Late 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has announced plans for the debut of a new resort concept with the introduction of the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.  For 30 years Tommy Bahama has brought the resort lifestyle to its guests through a wide range of products, combined with extraordinary hospitality in its retail stores, bars and restaurants.  This expertise has uniquely positioned the authentic lifestyle brand to cross over into the resort business.  The first Tommy Bahama resort will debut in Late 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.