BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tony's Coffee, named 2021 Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine, just made it easier to enjoy a single cup of delicious coffee. Introducing Tony's Coffee Brew Bags – single-serve, nitrogen-flushed, ready to brew certified organic and fair coffee. Simply add hot water and steep for 4-6 minutes.
"Customers increasingly want coffee that is both sustainable and convenient, without sacrificing flavor," states David Yake, a certified Arabica Q Grader and Tony's Coffee Director of Sales and Sustainability.
Yake continues, "While I love tinkering with different brewing gear, I also appreciate an easy, satisfying cup of coffee while camping or on a road trip. People will love the simplicity of our Brew Bags, plus they are eco-friendly."
As far as wholesale growth is concerned, "PCC Community Markets and Whole Foods will be on-boarding our Brew Bags this summer, and we've already received interest from a number of high-end hotel chains, who are seeking simple, sanitary, high-quality coffee options for in-room service," says Yake.
About Tony's Coffee Brew Bags
- Each box contains five single-serve, ready-to-brew bags
- Available with two certified organic and fair trade coffees: 50th Anniversary Blend (citrusy, light-medium roast) and Upland (chocolatey, medium roast)
- Nitrogen-flushed ground coffee individually sealed for freshness
- 15 gram portion makes 8-oz cup of full-bodied coffee
- Sustainably packaged in compostable pouch and 100% recycled box
- Easy to Make: Steep for 4-6 minutes in hot water
Price and Availability
- SRP: $9.99 for 5-pack and $30 for 20-pack
- Available online at https://www.tonyscoffee.com/ or by wholesale.
- Wholesale available: Email Wholesale@tonyscoffee.com or call 360-733-6319 x100
About Tony's Coffee
In 1971, the smell of freshly roasted coffee came to Bellingham, Washington. Tony's Coffee first started roasting fine coffees and serving espresso at their street-level coffeehouse in Bellingham's historic Fairhaven district. The family-owned company continues to roast in small batches, selecting the highest quality, shade grown, GMO-free, organic, fair trade coffees from farmer-owned cooperatives. Tony's is a sustainable coffee pioneer, and recently became one of the country's first carbon neutral roasteries. They are also a founding member of World Coffee Research, an organization that helps small scale farmers adapt to climate change. In recognition of their commitment to quality and sustainability, they were named 2021 Macro Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. Their team of 50 employees provide wholesale coffee to many natural food grocers, offices, and cafes on the West Coast. A wide variety of coffees are available online for purchase at http://www.tonyscoffee.com.
Media Contact
Sunshine Morrison, Radiance Communications, +1 2069069433, sunshine@radiancecom.com
SOURCE Tony's Coffee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.