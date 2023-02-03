Amber Weilert

Amber Weilert, a mother from Parkland, tells how her son was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Lawmakers said they have bipartisan agreement on a package of bills to make streets safer for workers, bicyclists, pedestrians and others.

 Photo by Reneé Diaz

OLYMPIA — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and Gov. Jay Inslee say they are backing a package of new laws aimed at protecting workers, pedestrians and commuters.

New bills would include reducing the blood alcohol concentration limit for operating a vehicle when driving, imposing more restrictions on high-risk drivers and requiring a skills course for young and older drivers.

The Washington State Journal is a non-profit website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation, which is supported by the Chinook Observer. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.