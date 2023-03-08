Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Firm awarded with Training APEX Award for fifth consecutive year

CAMAS, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments earned the prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2023—the fifth consecutive year Fisher Investments has been recognized for excellence in employee training and development. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D) and their APEX Awards recognize organizations that excel in employee L&D.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.