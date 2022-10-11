Trakstar chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA cybersecurity and compliance firm, to perform the demanding third-party examination.
SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trakstar, which empowers HR teams with next-generation talent acquisition, training, and performance-management technology, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Report on controls relevant to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Privacy for Talent Management SaaS Application Services.
Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2® is an internationally recognized standard for service organizations, which reflects the procedures and controls companies employ to meet the service commitments and systems requirements to their customers. Organizations who rely on outside vendors to perform activities that are essential to their business operations are finding a need for more trust and transparency into service providers' operations, processes, and solutions.
"Our approach includes more than just the technical security of our products, but also the processes, training, and procedures followed by our organization," said Chris McClave, Trakstar's Chief Technology Officer. "Our commitment is to continually improve our security posture and honor the trust placed in us by our customers."
The SOC 2® Type 2 examination provides reasonable assurance to users about the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the company's controls placed into operation for the relevant Trust Services Criteria for a period of time.
The completion of this examination demonstrates Trakstar's prioritization of the security and privacy of its customers' data, McClave said.
"For the second year in a row, Trakstar has successfully completed a SOC 2 assessment," he said. "This challenging process demonstrates Trakstar's continuing commitment to the security and integrity of our customers' data. We are proud of this achievement and the effort from all of our teammates across the Trakstar organization."
Trakstar chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA cybersecurity and compliance firm, to perform the demanding third-party examination. Other 360 Advanced cybersecurity and compliance offerings include HITRUST, HIPAA, penetration testing, and more.
About Trakstar
Trakstar's talent management platform, including Hire, Learn, Perform, and Insights, delivers purpose-built solutions for attracting, retaining, and engaging the best people while providing deeper analytics to help HR leaders manage their workforces. For over 20 years, Trakstar has helped over 3,000 clients, including Forbes, PepsiCo, Guitar Center, Sharp, Dole, State Farm, Gorilla Logic, and more. Trakstar believes people are happier and healthier when they know their work matters.
360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through our cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, we've delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from Tech Startups to the Fortune 500. Our services include SOC, PCI DSS, Penetration Testing, HITRUST, HIPAA/HITECH, NIST, CMMC, ISO 27001, GDPR, CRPA, Microsoft SSPA, CSA STAR, FISMA, Risk Assessments, GLBA, MARS-E, FFIEC, FedRAMP, StateRAMP, and more. To learn more about us, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.