SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trakstar, a leading platform providing a powerful suite of solutions that equip HR teams with next generation talent acquisition, training, and performance management technology, today announced that it has successfully a completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination. The examination affirms Trakstar's long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers that trust Trakstar to secure, control, and efficiently manage their sensitive clinical data.
"Achieving a SOC 2 report of our data migration security controls represents a strong commitment to our customers and business partners, and our ongoing dedication to being an industry leader in security and compliance," said CEO Julie Rieken.
As organizations increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are essential to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into service providers' operations, processes, and solutions. Trakstar's SOC 2 report verifies internal controls have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements set forth in the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.
Trakstar selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About Trakstar
Trakstar believes people are happier and healthier when they know their work matters. Trusted by over 3,500 customers like Dyson, Ben & Jerry's, and Make A Wish, the Trakstar platform provides a powerful suite of solutions that equip HR teams with next generation talent acquisition, training, and performance management technology. Trakstar has spent 20 years architecting data-backed tools to provide custom insights for every stage of the employee lifecycle. For more information visit http://www.trakstar.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
