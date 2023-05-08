Transervice partnered with TruckLabs to further its commitment to its customers to improve fuel efficiency and sustainability by offering TruckWings. This patented aerodynamic device closes the gap between the tractor and the trailer to save 3-6% in fuel costs.

PHOENIX, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- Transervice, a leading provider of customized transportation solutions, has partnered with TruckLabs to help its customers reduce fuel costs and lower their carbon footprint. Transervice manages over 25,000 pieces of equipment for over 30 fleets across the United States and Canada. Using TruckLabs' patented TruckWings™, Transervice is improving fuel efficiency and sustainability for its customers.

