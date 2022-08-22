Documentary Detailed A Patient's Journey With Gender Affirming Breast Tissue Removal FTM Top Surgery at Allure Esthetic Now On YouTube

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gender affirming top surgery has continued to grow in popularity every year for the last few years. Yet, it still remains a largely misunderstood procedure, and transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people still face widespread discrimination. One of the top plastic surgeons in the United States performing gender affirming top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan, hopes to tell the stories of his real patients to help end the stigma behind gender affirmation surgery.

