TACOMA, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is thrilled to announce the launch of its spring 2023 itinerary, Treasures of Days Past. This exciting, pre-planned itinerary is intended to take those longing for the sepia-toned simpler times of the past on a journey through this region's rich history. On the trip, visitors will experience the most intriguing and significant landmarks and attractions in Tacoma, Fife, Spanaway, Puyallup and Sumner.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.