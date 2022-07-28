Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver tasty fruit-forward flavor kids love, while packing real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. This playfully-packaged fruit and vitamin snack is a good source of Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, Zinc, and...

Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver tasty fruit-forward flavor kids love, while packing real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. This playfully-packaged fruit and vitamin snack is a good source of Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, Zinc, and Beta Glucan, which together help support kids’ immune systems.

 By Tree Top

Brand announces new FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches for kids

SELAH, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this fall, consumers can find Tree Top® FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches for kids in select grocery stores.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.