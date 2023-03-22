Leading online coding and design educational platform Treehouse has released an AI-enhanced microcourse introducing Large Language Models. Created with the assistance of cutting-edge AI tools, the course was published in record time and to resounding acclaim by the Treehouse student community. Buoyed by the feedback, the Treehouse team has already started designing additional AI-enhanced courses.

Beaverton, Ore., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading online coding and design educational platform Treehouse has released an AI-enhanced microcourse introducing Large Language Models. Created with the assistance of cutting-edge AI tools, the course was published in record time and to resounding acclaim by the Treehouse student community. Buoyed by the feedback, the Treehouse team has already started designing additional AI-enhanced courses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.