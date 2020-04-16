SEATTLE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefani Coverson has been promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer at Treehouse. The nonprofit organization partners with youth who have experienced foster care so they have a childhood and a future.
"Stefani has been a key force as Treehouse adapts during the COVID-19 crisis to best serve kids, youth and young adults. Always calm and focused in any situation, she brings a people-first commitment that our staff truly appreciates," said Lisa Chin, Treehouse CEO. "She's collaborative, has exceptional risk-analysis, policy development and implementation skills, and we're excited to have her on the Executive Team."
An accomplished human resources leader with more than 20 years of experience, Coverson first joined Treehouse earlier this year as Director of Human Resources from Clark College where she served as Vice President of Human Resources & Compliance. She's also worked for Seattle University, Seattle Public Schools and started her career at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).
"I've always been drawn to mission-driven organizations and have been a long-time fan of Treehouse," said Coverson, a Seattle native. "I'm looking forward to designing policies through a racial equity lens, and I'm pleased at the amount of time and effort that Treehouse has already invested there."
Coverson earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Political Science from Washington State University. She also holds both Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Senior Certified Professional (SCP) certifications from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), respectively.
About Treehouse
Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.
Media Contact:
Trent Freeman
Director, Marketing & Communications
trent.freeman@treehouseforkids.org
206.267.5128
