According to real estate agents, the most impactful, property-enhancing landscaping features include plants and trees

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online marketplace for trees and plants, authority for gardening advice, and landscaping services database, has published a new survey report that explores the impact of landscaping on the value of homes. The study also shares insight into the importance of staging homes for sale. Research experts gathered responses from 1,000 real estate agents.

