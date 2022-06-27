Nearly 70 percent of consumers believe that single-use paper bags are more eco-friendly than disposable plastic bags
SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has published a new survey report that examines public opinion on surcharges or bans on single-use shopping bags. The study also highlights misconceptions about the environmental impacts of plastic bags compared to paper bags. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older.
According to the report, more than 50 percent of Americans are against banning single-use paper bags. Forty percent of respondents disagree, and 14 percent strongly disagree with banning disposable paper bags. In contrast, 47 percent of consumers believe there should be a ban on paper shopping bags. Fifty-two percent of respondents would also support a surcharge on paper bags to limit their use.
Survey results also indicate that most consumers do not support a ban on paper bags because they think it will be costly or inconvenient. Thirty-six percent of respondents say not everyone can afford reusable bags, and twenty-seven percent say it is not convenient to bring reusable bags during every shopping trip. Conversely, 60 percent of Americans who support banning single-use paper bags say it will reduce the number of trees cut down for paper production. Forty-eight percent of supporters also believe it will encourage people to switch to reusable shopping bags.
The study shows that 68 percent of consumers believe paper bags are more environmentally-friendly than plastic bags. Additionally, most survey respondents agree with banning single-use plastic bags.
Although Americans are divided on banning paper bags, 87 percent of respondents are willing to change their habits to reduce paper use. Thirty-one percent of respondents say they recycle paper bags, and 47 percent say they reuse disposable paper bags for other purposes. Many consumers also use paper alternatives like bamboo cork or hemp and avoid using paper plates and cups at home.
Trees.com commissioned this survey, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The study was conducted on June 10, 2022, and generated responses from 1,250 adults ages 18 and older. All data found within the report derives from the survey. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.trees.com/banning-paper-bags-would-help-the-planet-but-more-than-half-of-americans-are-against-it.
