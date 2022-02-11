SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has published a survey report that examines the gifting of roses and other plants for Valentine's Day. The study also highlights consumer attitudes towards the environmental impact of the global flower industry. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 Americans 18 years or older who are currently in a romantic relationship.
According to the report, 52 percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 think the negative impacts of the flower industry outweigh the benefits of giving flowers as a gift. However, despite environmental concerns, 63% percent of these individuals have purchased or plan to purchase roses for their significant other for Valentine's Day. Comparatively, 57 percent of Gen Xers, 54 percent of Millennials, and 41 percent of Baby Boomers will be buying their partners flowers. Among respondents 25 and older, only 42 percent believe that the negative impact of the flower industry outweighs the benefits of giving flowers as a gift.
Survey results also indicate that most Americans aren't consistently considering the environmental consequences of their gift-giving habits. Overall, 11 percent of respondents say they never consider the environmental impact of gifts, 21 percent rarely do, and 31 percent sometimes do. Seventy-seven percent of Baby Boomers consider their impact only sometimes, rarely, or never – compared to 57 percent of Gen Z respondents. Among people of all ages who are planning to buy roses for their partners this Valentine's Day, less than half are actively trying to lessen the harmful environmental effects of their purchases. In contrast, 41 percent of respondents will buy flowers in eco-friendly packaging, 35 percent will buy organic roses, and 24 percent will find Fairtrade-certified roses.
Data shows that some consumers are open to more sustainable gift alternatives to roses. Fifty percent of respondents say they would consider giving their significant other a houseplant for Valentine's Day, and 33 percent say they would give their partner home-grown flowers. Other sustainable options worth considering are planting a tree together (31 percent), starting an indoor herb garden (30 percent), and giving flower or vegetable seeds (25 percent).
Trees.com commissioned this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. On January 28-30, 2022, the survey was distributed to 1,250 American adults. Participants were selected via screening questions and asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.trees.com/despite-environmental-concerns-3-in-5-gen-zers-buying-roses-for-partners-this-valentines-day.
ABOUT TREES.COM
Trees.com offers practical and inspirational ideas to help people create green spaces in any environment. The website features in-depth articles on gardening, product reviews, DIY, and design tips. With an initial focus on hydroponic gardening, the platform now explores all methods of gardening through well-researched content. Trees.com is managed and curated by gardening experts and green space enthusiasts. To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.
