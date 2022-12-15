Founded by the former VP of Amazon US Prime Video, Trendio introduces a better way to discover and shop beauty, ushering in the future of video commerce in the US

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendio Live Inc., founded by Alex Perez-Tenessa, former VP of US Prime Video and startup veteran David Olmos, today announced the launch of Trendio, its innovative video shopping app that enables customers to engage with personalized content and purchase beauty products with a single click. Perez-Tenessa's background overseeing US Prime Video for Amazon, coupled with his previous role as Head of Beauty for CVS, provided him with unique insight into the untapped potential to leverage innovations in video technology, including video AI, to radically enhance the beauty shopping experience. Perez-Tenessa and Olmos enlisted Amazon Live alum, Julie Novak and former Glossier Head of Make-up Category Management, Leah Grubb and together they set out to create a platform that would reimagine the future of beauty e-commerce by delivering the quality of personalized advice traditionally only found in-store with the efficiency of digital shopping. With seed round investment from venture capital firm Madrona, an early backer of Amazon, the Trendio team compiled an advisory board of industry experts including former Member of the Board of QVC Michael Zeisser, founder of Amazon Live Munira Rahemtulla, and former CEO of Zulily Jeff Yurcisin. Trendio is grounded in the belief that the modern consumer wants more out of the beauty discovery experience and that AI-enhanced video is the best avenue to meet that need - in addition to iOS and Android, the Trendio app can be downloaded on Roku, making it the only startup to seamlessly merge content and commerce on connected TV.

