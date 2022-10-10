10-inch Stabilized EO/MWIR/SWIR gimbal with Laser Target Designator

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering, a leading designer and manufacturer of gimbaled cameras for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, today announced the launch of its newest camera innovation—the HD95-MVS-LD. The purpose-built gimbal was unveiled at AUSA 2022 in Textron Systems' booth, onboard its Aerosonde® unmanned aircraft system for the U.S. Army's Future Tactical UAS Mission (FTUAS) program.

