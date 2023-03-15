Tripleseat

Tripleseat

 By Tripleseat

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the leading event management platform for hotels and restaurants, announced the release of a multi-events grid designed to manage events for large bookings. The multi-events grid allows hotels to create and edit hundreds of events in a faster and easier way than ever before.

Built for hotels, the multi-events grid allows users to edit multiple events with just a few clicks, streamlining the process for edits to large bookings like conventions, corporate meetings, and weddings.

