TriSept and SpiderOak Join Forces.

TriSept and SpiderOak Join Forces.

 By SpiderOak Inc., TriSept Corporation

Companies announce integration of Linux™-based TSEL satellite operating system with OrbitSecure zero-trust software to secure conventional and small satellites

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriSept, a leading provider of launch integration and mission management services, and SpiderOak, the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next generation space systems, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing a comprehensive end-to-end security system capable of keeping critical commercial-, government-space and ground operations protected from intentional interference and attacks.

