WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustible™, a software company that helps organizations accelerate Responsible AI governance to maximize trust and manage risk, has announced today it has come out of stealth and raised $1.6M in an oversubscribed first institutional round.

