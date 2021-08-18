SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 13 facilities across Washington and Idaho to residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires in the Inland Empire region.
The Ford Corkscrew Fire, Muckamuck Fire, and Summit Trail Fire are just three of the named fires burning in the area. Hundreds of residents have been placed under evacuation orders.
"There are wildfires burning all around this area," said Jess Brooks, U-Haul Company of Inland Northwest president. "This situation has created an immediate need for self-storage and we want to be there for our neighbors. People leaving their homes may need a secure place to keep their personal belongings."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:
IDAHO:
750 W. Appleway Ave.
Coeur D'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 667-5529
2320 W. Pullman Road
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 883-0500
WASHINGTON:
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101
21 W. 3rd Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 624-3147
8805 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99218
(509) 467-6537
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 457-7161
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.
About U-HAUL
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
