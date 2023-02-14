New virtual platform will provide on-demand learning opportunities for business leaders nationwide to improve the way they recruit, hire, and train their employees – and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.

WASHINGTON , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As employers nationwide continue to struggle with workforce shortages and high turnover rates, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced the third major expansion of its Talent Pipeline Management (TPM)® initiative — TPM Co/Lab. The new on-demand platform expands TPM from in-person academies to a virtual curriculum, so employers anywhere can learn how to adopt supply chain principles to create enduring pipelines for their most important asset — talent.

