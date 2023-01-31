Pawlicy Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Pawlicy Advisor)

Pawlicy Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Pawlicy Advisor)

 By Pawlicy Advisor
  • 87% purchased their pets holiday gifts, but two-thirds of those surveyed don't have pet insurance
  • About one quarter (27%) have had to refuse necessary pet care due to finances
  • 64% were surprised by pet care costs their first year owning a pet
  • One in five (21%) rehomed a pet in the last year, largely due to cost of living

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor, the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association, today reveals its latest survey examining the financial impact of owning a pet, focusing on how pet owners are budgeting to afford related costs. The results of the survey highlight the financial burden of pet ownership and how U.S. pet owners are thinking about their budgets when facing struggles to keep up with rising inflation, cost of living and pet care expenses.

