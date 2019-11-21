Rents are rising at nearly their fastest pace of the year, and will likely continue to accelerate into 2020 - Rents grew 2.3% year-over-year in October, driving the median U.S. rent up to $1,600. - The typical home in the U.S. is worth $231,700, 4.7% higher than a year ago. That's the lowest annual growth since February 2013. - Inventory fell 6.3% year-over-year, the most in 18 months after a brief period of gains earlier this year. There are 101,724 fewer homes on the market than a year ago.