Descriptive Domain from Identity Digital Increases the Foundation's Online Visibility and Helps More Voters Find its Services. 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the midterm general election season gets underway, U.S. Vote Foundation (US Vote) has announced its new domain name: US.VOTE (www.us.vote). The organization will use this premier domain from Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, to help U.S. voters find the foundation's new website, digital assets, and election information more easily. The site is optimized for mobile users, too, helping voters generate required forms faster.

