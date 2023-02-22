SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltronGlow, an emerging Web3 protocol offering decentralized storage for the sharing economy, announced today that it is launching the next phase of its rapidly growing decentralized file storage network.

This public beta follows a highly successful Alpha test period where the UltronGlow Network saw available storage steadily grow over time as more miners began to realize the benefits of providing decentralized storage, and people began to use it in place of traditional centralized solutions. Starting now, this novel solution is available to anyone who wants to join the beta.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.