By IASO Biotherapeutics

Collaboration will bring together Umoja's iCIL platform and IASO's chimeric antigen receptors to create the next generation of broadly accessible, readily available cell therapies in indications that are significantly underserved by today's standards of care.

SEATTLE, SAN JOSE, Calif., SHANGHAI and NANJING, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering off-the-shelf, integrated therapeutics that reprogram immune cells to treat patients with solid and hematologic malignancies and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines, announced today that they have entered into a research agreement to evaluate Umoja's iCIL platform with IASO's best-in-class CARs. The collaboration will focus on bringing off-the-shelf therapies to patients with hematological malignancies, initially acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with a goal of increasing patient accessibility.

