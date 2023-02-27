Approval allows for the delivery of visual data management to enhance safety and improve decision-making for operators

TUCSON, Ariz, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Universal Avionics (UA) has obtained Technical Standard Order (TSO) authorization of the first Aperture™ visual data management solution as it initiates serial production for a major avionics OEM and is seeing strong interest from aircraft manufacturers and operators. The authorization clears the way for initial delivery of the system for enhancing safety and improving decision-making for flight crews and mission specialists.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.