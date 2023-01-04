This could open up more home options for buyers shopping at higher price points and hoping to avoid the additional fees of a jumbo loan 

  • For the first time, the baseline conforming loan limit in high-cost areas has topped $1 million
  • There are 163 counties that have a higher loan limit than the national baseline.

