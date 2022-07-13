Following strong quarter-over-quarter growth, Uplevel will leverage new capital and CTO to expand market opportunities
SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uplevel, the leading engineering insights solution, today announced it has received $20 million in new funding. The round is led by Cota Capital with significant investment from current investors including Northwest, Madrona, and Voyager, as well as new investment from individual investors Harris Barton and Bruce Chizen, former Adobe CEO. Having doubled its customer base in the last year, Uplevel will use this new injection of capital to empower engineering organizations around the world to meet their product goals without burning out their team. Uplevel has also welcomed Nimrod Vered as Chief Technology Officer.
As the technology industry faces challenging market conditions, executives are increasingly concerned about ensuring both the effectiveness and wellness of their teams, to avoid burnout and attrition of potentially lean teams. There are many tools on the market that measure sprint progress and engineering team productivity but Uplevel is the only one that takes people health into consideration simultaneously. This data-driven focus on healthy productivity has been the impetus behind Uplevel's solid growth over the last several quarters.
"Uplevel is the only solution that helps engineering organizations, from executives to developers, ensure everyone is able to work on the right priorities to meet their business objectives," said Joe Levy, CEO of Uplevel. "We are helping organizations work more effectively, retain their engineering talent, and deliver products their teams are proud to build. This recent growth of investment from Cota Capital and hiring exceptional leaders like Nimrod all validate Uplevel's unique value to this growing market."
"Historically, software engineering managers had to rely solely on gut feelings and output to gauge team health, making it almost impossible to improve developer velocity," said Bobby Yazdani, founder and partner, Cota Capital. "We were attracted to Uplevel because they are solving this enterprise problem in a way no one else is — by focusing not only on team effectiveness but also individual well-being. Productivity and cycle time alone are not enough to measure success. Maintaining our people health to reduce burnout and increase retention is a huge part of the puzzle, which Uplevel clearly understands. Given the recent market conditions and the shift to remote work, I believe Uplevel is uniquely positioned to solve this problem for engineering teams."
Seasoned people analytics executive, Nimrod Vered joins Uplevel as Chief Technology Officer
Nimrod Vered joins Uplevel as CTO, bringing with him significant product development experience, people analytics insights, and a passion for modernizing engineering leadership. He comes to Uplevel from Zipwhip where he was an Uplevel customer and Chief Engineering Officer who accelerated the expansion of the engineering organization through its $850 million acquisition by Twilio. He has held roles at Microsoft, Cisco, and Check Point, across which Nimrod holds several patents for innovations developed. With a passion for people analytics, he was integral in Microsoft's acquisition of VoloMetrix as VP of engineering and helped build the SaaS offering that eventually became Microsoft's MyAnalytics and Workplace Analytics.
Uplevel is your engineering insights solution that leverages data from everyday developer tools to help you reliably meet sprint goals without burning out your team. We believe that data-driven work cultures foster the most innovative teams. Software engineers and managers receive insights and alerts integrated into their daily workflow based on best practices and a superset of data from tools such as calendar, code repository, project management, and messaging. With Uplevel, engineers and managers are empowered with individual and team data so they can use data-driven insights to reliably make product goals and support developers in reaching their potential while avoiding burnout. Uplevel is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Learn more at http://www.uplevelteam.com.
