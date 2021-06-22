MONROE, Wash., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The market conditions for serious game developers competing in the US could not be more favorable," comments Sam S. Adkins, lead researcher for Metaari and author of the new report. "There is now very high demand, intense investment and M&A activity, and significant revenue opportunities in all eight buying segments analyzed in this report. Revenues will double in all eight buying segments by 2026."
The US will be the top buying country in the world throughout the forecast period. In the 2021 serious game market, the US accounted for 26% of all global revenues. By 2026, the US will account for 31% of worldwide revenues for learning games. The US is the most lucrative and concentrated market for learning game developers in the world. Developers from across the globe are now operating in the US.
The report has 336 pages, 29 five-year revenue forecast tables, and 20 charts. The Serious Play Conference is the exclusive reseller of the report. The report can be purchased here:
The five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for Game-based Learning in the US is 21.9% and revenues will more than double to $10.6 billion by 2025 according to a new Metaari report called " The 2021-2026 U. S. Game-based Learning Market: Massive Revenues in a Fragmented Market." The Serious Play Conference is the exclusive reseller of the new report.
Adkins will present a virtual session at the 2021 Serious Play Conference on Thursday, June 25th. Sam will describe the key highlights from the new report in a keynote Zoom session on Thursday evening. People can register for the event at:
"There are nine major catalysts contributing to the booming learning game market in the US and they are analyzed in detail in this report," adds Adkins. "The most significant patterns in the current market include the M&A activity with large global tech and educational publishing companies 'buying their way in', legacy eLearning companies expanding their portfolios with learning games either by in house development or by acquisition, and an extraordinary flood of startups entering the market."
There are three sections in this report: an analysis of the major catalysts driving the market, a demand side-analysis, and a supply-side analysis. The analysis of the catalysts provides a detailed discussion of the nine major catalysts driving the US Game-based Learning market.
The demand-side analysis breaks out five-year revenues forecasts by eight buying segments: consumers, three PreK-12 sub-segments (preschool, primary, and secondary), tertiary & higher education institutions, federal government agencies, local & state government agencies, and corporations & businesses. Revenues will more than double in all US buying segments over the forecast period.
There was a sharp uptick in investment in Game-based Learning companies between 2018 and 2020. Just over $7.44 billion was invested in Game-based Learning developers across the planet between 2018 and 2020. A combined total of $2.67 billion was invested in 136 Game-based Learning companies in 2020. This is the highest investment total in the history of the global Game-based Learning industry.
"The one dominant investment pattern in 2020 was the investor interest in companies that develop games for kids," reports Adkins. "Just over 48% ($1.28 billion) of all investments made to Game-based Learning companies in 2020 went to companies developing games for kids under the age of twelve."
"We have been updating this report on an annual basis since 2005," comments Sam S. Adkins, Chief Researcher at Metaari. "Our data gets more granular every year we analyze the industry. This is the most comprehensive US learning game market report every published. One extraordinary trend we found in the current market is the near doubling of the number of companies competing in the US. In the 2020 market, we identified just over 700 developers in the market, in the 2021 market there are now over 1,400 developers, mostly startups backed by investment firms."
The supply-side analysis provides revenue forecasts for three major product categories: packaged retail content (further broken out by eleven game types), custom content development services, and authoring tools & platforms.
The supply-side analysis includes a detailed five-year forecast for eleven types of packaged retail serious games including cognitive learning, knowledge-based games, skill-based games, language learning, early childhood learning, pre-employment assessment, role-based behavior modification, location-based learning, AI-based learning games, AR-based education games, and VR-based learning games.
"Pre-employment assessment games have the highest revenues being driven by the strong demand in the US corporate segment," says Adkins. "Early childhood learning games will have the second-highest revenues by 2026 being driven by the high demand in the consumer and preschool segments."
Over 1,400 suppliers operating in the US are identified in this report to help suppliers locate domestic distributors, partners, and potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets.
About Metaari
Metaari (formerly Ambient Insight) is an ethics-based quantitative market research firm that identifies revenue opportunities for advanced learning technology suppliers. We track the learning technology markets in 126 countries.
