USA Today Sports Media Group selects Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution to write and deliver optimized sports articles and sports-betting content at scale to it's 53 million readers, capitalizing on the explosive growth of the sports-betting industry, which is set to eclipse $7 billion in revenue by 2025.
SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Skrive, a leader in the production and delivery of sports articles, graphics, and animations for sports, gaming, and media companies, announced today that USA TODAY Sports Media Group is using its AI-based Fan Engagement Solution to expand its written coverage of sports betting and sports leagues, teams, and players across digital platforms/channels.
Nate Scott, Sr. Director of USA TODAY Sports Media Group, said, "Data Skrive's ability to write and deliver hundreds of sports stories every week allows us to deliver more customized content to our 53 million sports readers." Scott added: "In October 2022, 81% of the readers of Data Skrive's content on our platform found those stories via organic search, which translates into new audience and potential subscribers for the USA TODAY Network."
According to Brad Weitz, CEO of Data Skrive, the Fan Engagement Solution deployed for USA TODAY Sports Media Group transforms structured sports data into informative and high-converting sports and betting stories. Weitz said, "Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution delivers the right content to the right fan at the right time. Our sports articles are hyper-localized to deliver value to fans and search engine optimized to drive new subscriptions to media companies and first-time bettors to sportsbooks."
In the digital world, media companies can deliver sports articles that are highly relevant to a fan's sports passion. Scott said, "With Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution, USA TODAY Sports Media Group can produce articles relevant to a fan's specific interests in a league, a team, or a player. Serving local audiences is a cornerstone of our journalism across USA TODAY Network, and this content drives engagement and loyalty that our advertisers value."
Scott said USA TODAY Sports Media Group selected Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution to broaden its coverage into new areas while allowing his network of bloggers and reporters to create deeper and more compelling content. Scott added: "Data Skrive provides us clean, readable game previews, how-to-watch guides, and betting breakdowns that utilize statistics to produce informative content for our audience."
According to Weitz, media companies are seeking new and creative ways to monetize their relationships with sports fans. He said, "Revenue from regulated sports betting in the U.S. is forecasted to grow to $7B by 2025 as more states go legal. We help media companies engage and advertise to sports fans by writing hyper-localized sports and betting news articles designed to rank at the top of search engine results pages." Weitz said Data Skrive currently writes sports stories for teams and players in 60 leagues covering over 200 cities in the U.S. and Canada.
About
Data Skrive, Inc. ("Data Skrive") is revolutionizing how the world's leading sports, media, and betting brands drive fan engagement through online content. Data Skrive's all-in-one fan engagement solution creates optimized and localized sports content at scale to drive new subscriptions and first-time depositors. Founded in 2013 by expert marketers, data scientists, and seasoned sports writers, Data Skrive leverages machine learning and proprietary language graphs to generate sports articles, graphics, animations, and social content. For more information, please visit http://www.dataskrive.com or email us at info@dataskrive.com. For press inquiries, please email press@dataskrive.com.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses all sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett's more than 200 well-known local media brands. It includes the popular social news hub For The Win, and vertical sports sites Golfweek, MMAJunkie.com, NFL and NBA team wire sites, and leading high school sports destination USA TODAY High School Sports, among others. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.