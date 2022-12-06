USA Today Sports Media Group selects Data Skrive's Fan Engagement Solution to write and deliver optimized sports articles and sports-betting content at scale to it's 53 million readers, capitalizing on the explosive growth of the sports-betting industry, which is set to eclipse $7 billion in revenue by 2025.

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Skrive, a leader in the production and delivery of sports articles, graphics, and animations for sports, gaming, and media companies, announced today that USA TODAY Sports Media Group is using its AI-based Fan Engagement Solution to expand its written coverage of sports betting and sports leagues, teams, and players across digital platforms/channels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.