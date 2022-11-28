RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LISI GLOBAL, Inc., announced its participation in the latest US Department of Agriculture/National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant focused on methyl bromide replacement. In partnership with researchers from Oregon State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service at OSU, Lisi Global will adapt its breakthrough Directed Energy technology to explore alternative approaches to soil fumigation using electric pulses applied to the soil to control target organisms, and continuous electrical current to heat the soil as a means of disinfection. The two-year study also includes economic analysis to determine how cost-effective these pest management tools will be.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.