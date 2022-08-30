SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably Corporation, a US-based Web3 payment infrastructure and Stablecoin-as-a-Service provider, is proud to announce the native launch of Stably USD (USDS), its regulatory-compliant and USD-backed stablecoin, on the Harmony public blockchain. USDS is also Harmony's first natively-issued stablecoin and the first product release as part of an ongoing collaboration between both Stably and Harmony.

Since the initial launch of USDS on Ethereum in 2018, Stably has been setting new standards for transparency and interoperability in the stablecoin industry. Individual and business users from 200+ countries worldwide can now mint/redeem USDS on Harmony as well as 10+ other networks using a variety of traditional payment methods such as bank transfers and credit/debit cards through Stably.

