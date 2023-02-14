USG Logo (PRNewsfoto/USG Realty Capital)

USG Logo (PRNewsfoto/USG Realty Capital)

 By USG Realty Capital

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Realty Capital ("USG"), a leading investment sponsor specializing in opportunity zones, announced today the details of its ground-up opportunity zone project, Market Square Apartments, as part of its Investors Choice OZ Fund, an investor-directed, multi-asset opportunity zone fund offering. The 176-unit fully entitled multifamily project, located in Tacoma, Washington, will also include ground-floor retail space. The property will be developed in partnership with Plus Capital Partners and is scheduled for completion in June 2024.

