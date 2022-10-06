RElumio's MLS integration enables agents to grow their digital sphere with ease

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology, a digital marketing and analytics, company that helps real estate professionals grow their digital sphere of influence, today launched RElumio™ for more than 4,000 ValleyMLS.com members in the Huntsville, Ala. metro area.

