TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Velocia, a Toronto-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for a mobility rewards platform, has raised $2.5 million in growth capital from WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with WindSail Capital for this next stage of our company's journey. With WindSail beside us, Velocia is well-positioned to grow and provide transit agencies, DOTs and mobility service providers with a rewards platform that drives ridership and customer engagement," said David Winterstein, CEO of Velocia.

