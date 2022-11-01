Nomad 1 is Velotric's most versatile model yet, marrying performance and style at a great price

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Velotric, established manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, launched direct sales of Nomad 1—a durable, fat tire ebike for all weather, seasons, and terrain. For the month of November only, it is available on the brand's website at a discounted price of $1,399 USD ($200 USD off of MSRP of $1,599 USD). Riders may build their own ride, choosing between seven striking colors (Mango, Cyan, Sky Blue, Spring, Indigo Gray, Sand, and Forest) and two frames: step-thru (for riders measuring 5'1" - 6'4") and high-step (for riders measuring 5'6" - 6'9").

