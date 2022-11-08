WASHINGTON and MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venable LLP, a premier national law firm, and Genovese Joblove & Battista, P.A. (GJB), a prominent multi-practice law firm based in Miami, today announced that GJB will join Venable, effective January 1, 2023.

With more than 30 attorneys in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, GJB is well established in Florida, where the legal market, population, and economy continue to grow.

