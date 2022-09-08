Former Cerner president to lead apree health in its mission to build an integrated digital navigation and advanced primary care category leader

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Whole Health, Inc. and Castlight Health, Inc. announced today the appointment of Donald Trigg as chief executive officer and unveiled a new company brand: apree health. Effective this week, Trigg serves as chief executive officer and joins the company's board of directors.

