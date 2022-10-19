The Small Business Flex Fund provides low-interest loans of up to $150,000 to small businesses and nonprofits through local lenders like Verity

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verity Credit Union, a $735 million asset financial institution in Seattle that focuses on socially responsible banking, announced today that it has been selected to participate in the Small Business Flex Fund, providing access to growth capital for the businesses that need it most, ensuring a greater economic recovery for all of Washington.

