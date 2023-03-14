Verity Logo

SEATTLE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity, a leading provider of research management software, data, and analytics, today announced that it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help joint customers store and manipulate data through one system, driving efficiency and enhancing everyday business procedures. 

